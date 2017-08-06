Jab Harry Met Sejal star Shah Rukh Khan: GST will be beneficial for the film industry in the long run

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday said Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the film industry will be beneficial for the consumers, in the long run, adding that a uniform tax will aid business too.

“With 28 percent now, I think there is uniformity. Finally, the benefit will come back to the consumer… maybe not right now the way GST works. It will be returned to the consumer not directly but indirectly,” Shah Rukh told reporters while promoting his movie Jab Harry Met Sejal.

“Previously, it was different for different states. In some states it was more, in some, it was less. So it used to effect all over the country. I think this is a very good thing that we have a uniform tax now. It will help in business in the long run. In the next few years we will settle down to it,” Shah Rukh added.

The GST Council has decided on a two-slab structure for cinema tickets, whereby those costing less than Rs 100 would be taxed less at 18 per cent, while those above will attract a tax of 28 per cent.

The actor was forced to delay his arrival by flight as he injured his back while he was on his way to Kolkata for the promotion of his latest release. “Be there in 10 mins. Apologies to keep u waiting had to get a bit of dressing done…for a lil hurt. So had to c a doc,” he replied on Twitter to one of the popular publications. SRK has been injured several times before. He also underwent a minor shoulder injury earlier this year.

