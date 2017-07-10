Jab Harry Met Sejal song Safar: Shah Rukh Khan to gift the new track to Deepika Padukone. See viral stills

Jab Harry Met Sejal: Deepika Padukone said she is in love with Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan’s song “Beech Beech Mein”. Jab Harry Met Sejal: Deepika Padukone said she is in love with Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan’s song “Beech Beech Mein”.

Jab Harry Met Sejal’s songs have been keeping all of us on our toes as we cannot stop grooving to the catchy number but it is not just us who feel so as even Deepika Padukone is a part of the madness that’s being created by Shah Rukh Khan. The actor expressed that she is listening to “Beech Beech Mein” track on the loop, tagging it as her favorite, and guess what happened next? Well, she just won another song from the album. Did not get it? Well, when she tweeted about the song, Shah Rukh within a few hours wrote back to her saying that soon he would release the next song titled “Safar” from the film and he hopes she likes it. “Sending u the next one releasing today. Hope u like that too. Safar,” SRK tweeted.

While we are on the guess work to know more about the song, the fans have already started tweeting about it, which has made it as one of the trends of the day. Have to credit Shah Rukh’s fan following who do everything and anything to keep him in the news. Jab Harry Met Sejal’s music has received a mixed to positive reaction. While most of the audience has praised it, some critics are unable to find anything new in that. But Shah Rukh’s camaraderie with Anushka is something we all cherish and love to see on the big screens. Jab Harry Met Sejal seems like a story that revolves around two people on search of a lost engagement ring, but will they fall in love?

Sending u the next one releasing today. Hope u like that too. Safar. http://t.co/Wriyj1g1Eq — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 10, 2017

Just hours before the launch of the song “Safar”, some fan pages of SRK shared few stills from the video. While the film’s official Twitter handle is yet to confirm whether this is from the look of King Khan in the song, it is surely something that is making our day.

Brace yourself! Soon we’ll be on a #Safar with the handsomest guide ever Harry @iamsrk ❤ pic.twitter.com/nFW9xgO4JK — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) July 10, 2017

Here are 2 more stills from the upcoming song #Safar from #JabHarryMetSejal & we must say @iamsrk‘s look here is to die for 😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/fhxRsmAeG7 — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) July However, the makers did share a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets. Something’s cooking between them & we can’t stop wondering what they’re up to! Take a guess? #Safar @iamsrk @ipritamofficial @irshad_kamil pic.twitter.com/x6EpPO7aXL — Red Chillies Ent (@RedChilliesEnt) July 10, 2017

The trailer had excited us quite much by giving us a snippet about Anushka and Shah Rukh’s character but as the actor would say, ‘picture abhi baaki hai mere dost’ (the film has not ended yet), we would have to wait for film to release till August 4.

