Jab Harry Met Sejal song Phurrr teaser: Shah Rukh Khan’s bhangra moves will make you hit the dance floor now

Jab Harry Met Sejal song Phurr teaser: Shah Rukh’s ‘bhangra’ as he slips into his character of a Punjabi munda will force you to hit the dance floor right away. Jab Harry Met Sejal song Phurr teaser: Shah Rukh’s ‘bhangra’ as he slips into his character of a Punjabi munda will force you to hit the dance floor right away.

Imtiaz Ali directorial Jab Harry Met Sejal is one film which Shah Rukh Khan is promoting diligently along with his co-star Anushka Sharma. The team of this much-awaited film has left movie buffs excited every time they came out with a mini trail, a song or even the trailer. Now, with just a couple of days left for the film to hit the theaters, Anushka Sharma aka the very chirpy Gujarati kudi Sejal has shared a teaser of the new song “Phurrr” on her social media accounts. The song will release late on Wednesday evening. And following the trend, this one too will be launched in a different city. This time Harry will be coming along with his Sejal to New Delhi.

Composed by American DJ Diplo in collaboration with Pritam and Rocky Wellseteck and sung by Mohit Chauhan and Tushar Joshi, Phurrr is a sneak peek into the fun-filled journey of Harry and Sejal. After watching the short teaser of the cheerful number, we are reminded of Tamasha song “Matagashti”. Just like that one, this one too will force you to let your hair down and have fun as it plays in the parties. And Shah Rukh’s ‘bhangra’ as he slips into his character of a Punjabi munda will force you to hit the dance floor right away.

Sharing the teaser of the song, Anushka wrote, “@iamsrk see what happens when @diplo drops the beat & starts Phurring! Song tomorrow till then here’s #MiniPhurrr.” On Tuesday, the two leads of the film got into a twitter conversation about this peppy number and Shah Rukh has earlier said that the song will definitely be a hit among the youth.

Jab Harry Met Sejal releases on August 4.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd