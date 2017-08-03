Jab Harry Met Sejal song Phurr: Shah Rukh Khan and Diplo mix bhangra and electronic music and we love it. Watch video

Jab Harry Met Sejal song Phurr: Some bhangra and EDM for music lovers featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. Jab Harry Met Sejal song Phurr: Some bhangra and EDM for music lovers featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

Jab Harry Met Sejal song Phurr, a collaboration between Pritam and Diplo, is crooned by Mohit Chauhan. If people wondered what Diplo’s contribution to the song was, then wonder no more. His touch of EDM to the very rooted music form bhangra has come out so well that this song is sure to be on repeat mode for some time now. We can already see the song rising to the top of the charts within no time. Initially, it did seem like bhangra and Diplo might be a little too jarring. But, we must say that this number has got us grooving.

While the tune in itself is addictive, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s chemistry on screen is mind-blowing. Imtiaz Ali seems to have worked his magic yet again.

Diplo’s signature is all over the song. If one has listened to his previous tracks, you might be able to point out his work with ease. Shah Rukh Khan was recently in Los Angeles for this song, and it looks like all that work has come to fruition. In the video, SRK and Diplo are also seen standing side by side as they do the hook step of the song.

There is a joy when you travel, make new friends, experience a culture other than yours and above all, as you see the never-ending road there is magic there. Imtiaz has yet again managed to capture all of this stunningly with this song. So, here’s to the next party song of the year!

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s Jab Harry Met Sejal is slated to release on August 4 worldwide.

