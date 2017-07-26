Jab Harry Met Sejal song Hawayein stills: Anushka Sharma is the object of Shah Rukh Khan’s affection and love, see photos

Check out the stills of Jab Harry Met Sejal song Hawayein. Check out the stills of Jab Harry Met Sejal song Hawayein.

Until now we saw Harry aka Shah Rukh Khan and Sejal aka Anushka Sharma searching for the ring and Anushka making it clear that she is not that type of a girl who will leave her fiance for a tourist guide. But with the stills of Jab Harry Met Sejal’s latest song Hawayein out, it looks like this Gujarati girl could not resist the charm of the Punjabi munda essayed by SRK. As if we ever doubted Shah Rukh’s skills of wooing a woman.

Keeping up with his promise of releasing the love song of his upcoming release, Shah Rukh is all set to release the song titled “Hawayein” within a few hours. Meanwhile, we have got our hands on some stills from the song which has Shah Rukh giving a little peck on Anushka’s forehead. From the stills, it appears, Harry who is a Casanova is head over heels in love with Sejal who is already engaged. But this is something neither of the two expected to happen. Anushka was determined to search her engagement ring and Shah Rukh was certainly not looking forward to getting into any trouble with her. So, will this song be the turning point in Harry and Sejal’s story? We can’t wait for August 4 when this mystery will be solved in theaters.

Jab Harry Met Sejal song Hawayein stills

Just like the other songs of the film, this one too will be launched at an unusual setup. To celebrate the essence of the song, the Jab Harry Met Sejal team will be at a Sundowner party in Mumbai, by the beachside during the romantic sunset. For the unversed, “Radha” was launched amidst the ‘Sejals’ of Ahmedabad, “Beech Beech mein” saw Shah Rukh and Anushka club hopping in Mumbai, and “Butterfly” was launched in Punjab amidst all the fun and frolic.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Jab Harry Met Sejal is slated to release on August 4.

