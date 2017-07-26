Jab Harry Met Sejal song Hawayein: Shah Rukh Khan’s unspoken love is a throwback to his and Imtiaz Ali’s best films. Watch video

Jab Harry Met Sejal song Hawayein: Shah Rukh Khan’s emotions will make you connect with his soul instantly. Jab Harry Met Sejal song Hawayein: Shah Rukh Khan’s emotions will make you connect with his soul instantly.

When Shah Rukh Khan’s romantic mood is on, you cannot take your eyes off the screen, and that’s the impact he has even in the new song from Jab Harry Met Sejal, titled “Hawayein”. The track, which has been composed by Pritam and sung by Arijit Singh, is a soothing romantic number which introduces us to the feelings Shah Rukh has towards Anushka, who is completely clueless about it. We almost skip a heart beat every time the two actors come close. But the song also reminds us of all the best memories we have of Shah Rukh Khan’s films.

There is a sequence in the song in which Anushka and Shah Rukh are taking ride on a car. When the camera focuses on Shah Rukh’s right angle, we instantly recall Pardes song “Yeh Dil Deewana”. Another moment when he is singing while looking at Anushka, we are reminded of Kal Ho Na Ho’s title track where he is narrating stories of love.

The song is Harry’s recollection of all the memories he has made with Sejal while fearing what if this all ends. He is hopeful of something special to happen next, but Sejal is busy as she is on the trip to find her engagement ring which she has lost. Would she finally feel the love Harry has for her? Well, we do not know but as the song comes to an end, we see Shah Rukh is extremely perplexed as Anushka is hugging from behind. In this particular scene, it seems Anushka is bidding him goodbye while he does not want her to gleave.

Imtiaz Ali is known for giving us the most unusual romances. He has given us happy endings when least expected and an open ended story when we wanted it to end with a ‘happily ever after’. So, would he do the same with Jab Harry Met Sejal too? Well, let’s just wait and watch.

Jab Harry Met Sejal releases on August 4.

