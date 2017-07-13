Jab Harry Met Sejal song Butterfly: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma’s electrifying energy adds to the vibrant Punjabi beats, watch video

Jab Harry Met Sejal song Butter Fly: Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma look adorable as they dance to Punjabi beats. Jab Harry Met Sejal song Butter Fly: Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma look adorable as they dance to Punjabi beats.

The makers of Jab Harry Met Sejal have launched the next song from the film, “Butterfly” where for the first time in 25 years, we see Shah Rukh Khan donning a turban. The Bollywood superstar manages to make us drool in his new Sardar avatar. “Butterfly” is set against the backdrop of Punjab where SRK and his leading lady Anushka Sharma are seen reveling into their energetic side, flaunting the traditional Punjabi mood. The song has a different kind of folk vibe – it is colourful and fun. The various costumes worn by Anushka and Shah Rukh, make you want to rewind and watch the song on a repeat mode.

The song showcases both the actors, in contrast to their previous looks which we saw in the film’s mini trails and the songs “Radha” and “Beech Beech Mein”. Here, Harry and Sejal are seen riding tractors and dancing amidst the farms. All this while, we saw the superstar in western casuals in the film, now we see his Indian avatar which he is spotting with equal finesse. We all know SRK’s love for ‘khets’ courtesy his earlier films like DDLJ and Veer Zaara, where he managed to bring out a different kind of romantic emotion. Well, we don’t call him the Kind of Romance for no reason.

Previously in the video song, “Radha”, we saw Harry or Harvinder (Shah Rukh Khan) explaining to Sejal (Anushka Sharma) why Punjabi singers sing so loudly. According to him, they do so because they do not want their voice to get buried behind the tractor noise. In Jab Harry met Sejal Shah Rukh Khan essays the role of a rooted Punjabi guy who travels to Canada for work.

The song has been composed by Pritam and is sung by Aman Trikha, Nooran Sisters, Dev Negi and Sunidhi Chauhan. Jab Harry Met Sejal has been directed by Imtiaz Ali and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. The film is all set to release on August 4th, 2017.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd