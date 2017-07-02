Jab Harry Met Sejal song Beech Beech Mein: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma will release it by club hopping. Here are all the deets

‘Beech Beech Mein’ will showcase Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma grooving to the lively tunes of Pritam amidst a club set up. ‘Beech Beech Mein’ will showcase Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma grooving to the lively tunes of Pritam amidst a club set up.

The makers of the ‘Jab Harry met Sejal’ film are leaving no stone unturned in order to grab the eyeballs. Now, the team is all set to launch the second song from their film titled ‘Beech Beech Mein’. Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma will be club hopping to launch the second song from ‘Jab Harry met Sejal. In sync with the spree of treating the audience with innovative marketing strategies, the makers of ‘Jab Harry met Sejal’ have decided to stay true to the title of the song, which will surely prove to be a threat to the Mumbaikars.

The duo will be grooving at night clubs on 3rd July 2017 and are scheduled to visit clubs from South Mumbai to the suburbs of the city. ‘Beech Beech Mein’ will showcase Shah Rukh and Anushka grooving to the lively tunes of Pritam amidst a club set up.

The makers of Jab Harry Met Sejal are laying a unique marketing grammar. After releasing a series of ‘mini trails’ as an unconventional introduction to the audience to film?s characters, Harry and Sejals, the makers also visited Ahmedabad to connect with girls named Sejal as they launched their first song ‘Radha’ amongst the girls.

Visiting the clubs to Mumbai as they launch the second song ‘Beech Beech Mein’ serves as yet another marketing strategy by Team Jab Harry met Sejal. The Imtiaz Ali directorial is currently garnering tremendous love from the audience across for its time released content, leaving the audience hooked and in anticipation for the film?s release.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, ‘Jab Harry met Sejal’ will showcase Anushka essay for the first time the role of a Gujarati girl names Sejal Jhaveri while Shah Rukh plays a Punjabi guy named Harinder Singh Nehra. The film is all set to release on August 4th, 2017.

