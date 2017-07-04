Jab Harry Met Sejal song Beech Beech Mein: Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma karaoke, force you to groove to this party number. Watch video

Jab Harry Met Sejal song Beech Beech Mein: Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma are partying, but they are on a run too. Jab Harry Met Sejal song Beech Beech Mein: Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma are partying, but they are on a run too.

Grooving to a club beat after a long time on screen, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is seen dancing with Anushka Sharma in the second song of Jab Harry Met Sejal, titled “Beech Beech Mein”. The disco song, which comes after the upbeat number “Radha”, has a relaxed tempo and features SRK and Anushka enjoying a karaoke and matching steps with each other. The better moments of the over one-minute of the video, however, are not where the duo is dancing. The ones, where the actors share intimacy, are the standout visuals in the video and also give an insight into the relationship between their onscreen characters – Harry and Sejal.

Through the last mini trail, it was clear that Sejal is in the search of her lost engagement ring and Harry, perhaps, is forced to join in her mission. “Beech Beech Mein” video also shows the pair’s search for the ring and it’s evident that their task leads them into many troubles. The highlight of “Beech Beech Mein”, which doesn’t seem to offer much in terms of audio quality, is the chemistry between Shah Rukh and Anushka. While the superstar looks extremely handsome in the song, he appears a tad bit awkward grooving to the disco beats of the number.

To some, “Beech Beech Mein” might remind of Shah Rukh’s superhit club song, “It’s The Time To Disco” from Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003). The song, which finds itself a part of Bollywood dance nights till today, also starred Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan.

The team of jab Harry Met Sejal, including director Imtiaz Ali launched the song at a resto-bar in Mumbai.

Check out some pictures from the song launch event in Mumbai.

Jab Harry Met Sejal, directed by Imtiaz Ali, is the story of two people who are in search of an engagement ring. Starring Shah Rukh and Anushka in leads, the film will release on August 4.

