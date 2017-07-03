Jab Harry Met Sejal song Beech Beech Mein stills are reminding us of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Its The Time to Disco’. See photos

Shah Rukh Khan’s song “Beech Beech Mein” will be launched at a night club in Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan’s song “Beech Beech Mein” will be launched at a night club in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan is back to wearing his party shoes and he is making sure that his fans join him in celebrating his mood too. The actor shared a still from Jab Harry Met Sejal’s upcoming song “Beech Beech Mein” alongside Anushka Sharma. The photo shows the two stars having a fun time in the party number. While the buzz around the song is already high, another clip which was shared on social media, is giving us a strong throwback vibes. The new still shared by Red Chillies Ent on their Twitter handle reminds us of SRK’s earlier song “Its The Time To Disco” from Kal Ho Na Ho. The only difference is Shah Rukh’s co-star and his sense of styling. Kal Ho Na Ho starred Preity Zinta.

In Jab Harry Met Sejal, the 51-year-old actor can be seen flaunting a chic style, giving his male fans, major fashion goals. The song, “Beech Beech Mein” is the second track to be released from the film. The first song, “Radha” has already become a chartbuster. And there is no point for guessing that the second one too will be an instant hit among the audience.

Sharing an image on Twitter, Shah Rukh wrote that the song is “For those happy moments…& relationships…which r fun cos they r not complete…sort of.”

No reason at all for Monday Blues when Harry & Sejal are bringing the party to town tonight #BeechBeechMein. @iamsrk @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/UMiWe50pUp — Red Chillies Ent (@RedChilliesEnt) July 3, 2017

A day before, SRK and Anushka also had a Twitter conversation around the song, to the buzz strong ahead of its release today.

For those happy moments…& relationships…which r fun cos they r not complete…sort of #BeechBeechMein Tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/dPzDTYlrMl — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 2, 2017

Jab Harry Met Sejal, directed by Imtiaz Ali, is the story of two people who are in search of an engagement ring. Starring Shah Rukh and Anushka in leads, the film will release on August 4.

