Jab Harry Met Sejal: Shah Rukh Khan’s new avatar for his movie promotions will make you drool. See photos

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has undergone a new strategy to promote his film, Jab Harry Met Sejal, also starring Anushka Sharma. Recently he was in Rajasthan, where he received an Honorary membership of the Jodhpur Tourist Guide Association. It looks like the actor took his membership quite seriously, because almost immediately he was seen taking a tour of the Mehrangarh Fort in Rajasthan. Later the actor was hosted by a renowned Rajasthani restaurant where he was seen happily enjoying a Rajasthani thali. Sources close to the actor informed that it was for the first time that Shah Rukh was relishing on authentic Rajasthani cuisine and he made most of his appetite.

“I had just heard of dal baati. It’s fantastic and really nice. I wonder how people finish this food it’s really filling and very tasty. For me it’s a first time experience, now I will come here once in three months at least,” said Shah Rukh Khan after receiving a sumptuous luncheon.

Of beautiful & happy Tales & Head gears of Punjab & Rajasthan. #HarryonTour pic.twitter.com/37iTn8aXU9 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 15, 2017

This isn’t the first time the actor chose to be on a promotional spree for his film. Earlier he had been city hopping from Gandhinagar to Delhi and Pune via train, for the promotions of his blockbuster film Raees which had released in the month of January this year.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal marks the actor’s first collaboration with director Imitaz Ali. The latter is known for making popular films like, Jab We Met, Highway, Tamasha, where travelling has always had a positive impact on the protagonist. In his new film, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen playing a tour guide, Harvinder Singh or Harry.

Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jab Harry met Sejal is all set to release on August 4th, 2017.

