Jab Harry Met Sejal: Shah Rukh Khan turns Spider-Man proving why he is the best fit to play a superhero. Watch video

Shah Rukh Khan dons the supersuit, becomes Spider-Man during the shoot of Jab Harry Met Sejal. Shah Rukh Khan dons the supersuit, becomes Spider-Man during the shoot of Jab Harry Met Sejal.

The director of Jab Harry Met Sejal, Imtiaz Ali, took to his Instagram account to share a short video of Shah Rukh Khan doing something very Spider-Man like. He captioned the video, “Look who I found in the bus!” In the video, Shah Rukh Khan is trying to imitate the superhero as best as he can in what looks like a metro. It was probably what SRK would consider as taking a breaking between his hectic schedule. In the video, the Dear Zindagi actor says, “Main Spider-Man hota (If I was Spider-Man)” as he hangs upside down. The video is titled, “Jab Harry Met Spider-Man”. There is no way that someone of his stature could look adorable doing something, but this man who has won a million hearts looked quite appealing as he mimicked everyone’s favourite superhero.

Earlier, Shah Rukh had taken to his Twitter account to post a selfie, which he had captioned, “Hectic but fun song shoot. Back on floor on a rainy languid kind of day…” He looks younger than ever and when someone did point it out, he said that it looks like the star is ageing in reverse, SRK tweeted, “Early morning 2 bed, early nite 2 rise…makes a man cut down his age by twice. Healthy habits bro! Lighting helps too.” So are you night owls out there – look for signs!

This tweet also does, in a way confirm that the actor is shooting with Salman Khan. Wasn’t Bollywood’s Sultan speculated to be shooting a song for the upcoming Aanand L Rai film? He was also spotted with SRK on the sets and of course, that legendary selfie! Well, this makes us want to see Aanand L Rai’s film hit the big screens soon.

Jab Harry Met Sejal, also starring Anushka Sharma in the lead role will release on August 4, and the team is currently promoting the film creatively through mini trails.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd