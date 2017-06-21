Jab Harry Met Sejal: Shah Rukh Khan to launch song in the city with maximum number of Sejals

Shah Rukh Khan will be taking a trip to Ahmedabad to meet a number of Sejals. Shah Rukh Khan will be taking a trip to Ahmedabad to meet a number of Sejals.

Shah Rukh Khan’s fan following in the country is unbeatable and proving their love for the superstar yet again, more than 7000 Sejals have written to Harry, SRK’s character in his upcoming Imtiaz Ali directorial, Jab Harry Met Sejal. Taking further the tagline of the film ‘What you seek is seeking you’, Shah Rukh has undertaken a journey to seek women named Sejal across the country. The source from the production house informs ANI, “We initiated a contest led by Shah Rukh that would result in the actor visiting the city that resides majority Sejals.” The results of the contest are out now and more than 7000 Sejals across the country have written to the Badshaah of Bollywood, but the city of Ahmedabad has emerged victorious with the maximum number of females named Sejal.

The Dear Zindagi star will now be taking a trip to Ahmedabad to meet a number of Sejals. The 51-year-old will not only greet the women but will also launch the very first song from the film titled “Radha” on June 21.

Yesterday, in a twitter chat, SRK and Anushka indulged in some witty exchange of words with only a subtle hint of the events that are about to happen. Anushka in her Gujrati Sejal avatar was acting jealous of her Harry meeting so many girls in Ahmedabad, saying, “Herry! Suna hai you’re going to meet a lot of Sejals in Ahmedabad? Main kaafi nahi thi?”. Well, we hope SRK finds his Radha today.

Herry! Suna hai you’re going to meet a lot of Sejals in Ahmedabad? Main kaafi nahi thi? @iamsrk @RedChilliesEnt pic.twitter.com/RuMDAchHWW — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) June 20, 2017

Sochti hoon 🤔 Kal batati hoon if I can be your Radha @iamsrk #RadhaComingTomorrow — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) June 20, 2017

Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jab Harry Met Sejal is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film stars Shah Rukh as a Punjabi Harinder Singh Nehra and Anushka Sharma as a Gujarati girl named Sejal Parikh. The flick is all set to release on August 4.

(with inputs from ANI)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd