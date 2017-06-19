Jab Harry Met Sejal is keeping Shah Rukh Khan busy, but daughter Suhana made his Father’s Day ‘fulfilling’. See photo

Shah Rukh Khan shared an adorable click with daughter Suhana Khan. Shah Rukh Khan shared an adorable click with daughter Suhana Khan.

While Aryan Khan was seen celebrating Father’s Day with mother Gauri Khan, his sister Suhana made sure to spend her evening with Shah Rukh Khan. The daddy’s girl was at a restaurant launch, which was designed by Gauri. The moment Shah Rukh and Suhana walked in together, everybody knew they are going to be the highlight of the party. The father-daughter duo shares an impeccable compatibility which strikingly shows off in their pictures. However, our favorite remains the one shared by SRK on his Twitter page. Along with the picture he wrote the sweetest thing for Suhana. He tweeted, “And a fulfilling Father’s Day at Arth designed by Gauri Khan.” Well, you can also say that it was quite thoughtful of him to write the caption in a way which credits both the wife and his daughter.

We however did miss SRK’s sons Aryan and AbRam at the party, which saw all the A-listers from B-town dropping in. In fact, if you take note, this is the same restaurant where Shah Rukh, Shweta Nanda, Gauri and Zoya Akhtar had spent an evening few days back. While we wondered back then, what brought all of them here, now we know what exactly they were discussing.

And a fulfilling Father’s Day at Arth designed by @gaurikhanpic.twitter.com/t371Qq4CFP — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 19, 2017

Shah Rukh has always been a doting father and a loving husband, setting some serious family goals for every man out there. Girls of all age love him to no bounds, and hence, he is titled the King of Romance. Now, the actor is coming back to his romantic avatar with Jab Harry Met Sejal, which also stars Anushka Sharma in the lead role. The film has been directed by Imtiaz Ali and is scheduled for August 4 release.

