Jab Harry Met Sejal: Anushka Sharma reveals Shah Rukh Khan’s Sikh look, wishes Imtiaz Ali, see photo

Jab Harry Met Sejal: Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan’s look from the movie is adorable. Jab Harry Met Sejal: Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan’s look from the movie is adorable.

Anushka Sharma had a surprise up her sleeve and we sure are glad that she has chosen Imtiaz Ali’s birthday to spring it upon us. She has just revealed the first look of Shah Rukh Khan as a sardar in Imtiaz Ali’s Jab harry Met Sejal. The photo she has used to wish Imtiaz has SRK as a turbaned Harry, her as Sejal in a glorious Punjabi suit and the director himself as all three get astride a bike. The shot seems to be from Jab Harry Met Sejal’s Punjab schedule of which we had seen a few snapshots but always from afar.

Wishing Imtiaz, Anushka wrote, “Happy happy to Imtiaz sir ji !! Thank you for making Anushka meet Sejal.” This is the third time that Shah Rukh and Anushka are working together but this is the first time that Imtiaz will be directing the duo. We have earlier seen SRK and Anushka together in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. The shooting of Jab Harry Met Sejal took place in Europe and Punjab and the film is all set to hit theatres in August.

Happy happy to Imtiaz sir ji !! Thank you for making Anushka meet Sejal ❤ pic.twitter.com/6tLTd68di3 — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) June 16, 2017

To promote the film, Imtiaz has decided to hold ‘mini trails’ — a series of 30-second clips from the film which will be released first as introduction to the world and personalities of Harry and Sejal. These will reveal the dreams and complexities of the two characters to the audience. Talking about it, Shah Rukh said in a statement: “The whole idea of ‘mini trails’ is to introduce Harry and Sejal, the two players amidst the beautiful love story. These trails will serve as moments from their journey which gradually lead to the bigger story that would unfold in the theatres.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd