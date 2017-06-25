Jab Harry Met Sejal: Shah Rukh Khan received 7000 letters apart from nearly 400 Sejals gathering to meet him at Mannat

For his upcoming film, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Shah Rukh Khan has embarked on a nationwide hunt for girls who are named Sejal, but looked who came to his house. For his upcoming film, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Shah Rukh Khan has embarked on a nationwide hunt for girls who are named Sejal, but looked who came to his house.

Shah Rukh Khan has found a unique way to market his upcoming film, Jab Harry Met Sejal, that is bound to get the love of his fans, while others might go to the extent of changing their name altogether. SRK has embarked on a nationwide hunt for girls who are named Sejal. Recently the superstar had visited Ahmedabad for the promotions of his film where he was not only greeted by hundreds of Sejals who visited him, he also clicked pictures with them. The makers of Jab Harry Met Sejal had initiated a contest led by SRK that would result in the actor visiting the city that has maximum number Sejals residing there. Now, from what we hear, more than 400 Sejals have already visited Shah Rukh Khan’s residence Mannat in Mumbai. Looks like no Sejal wants to drop her chance of meeting the King of Romance.

Sources close the film’s team told indianexpress.com that more than 7000 Sejals across the country have reached out to Shah Rukh Khan through letters. This is after he declared that he will visit the city with the maximum number of Sejals to launch its song “Radha”. Team Jab Harry Met Sejal landed in Ahmedabad for the event last week and garnered a tremendous response as this was the city it zeroed down to having the most number of Sejals. According to reports, even after the song has been launched and the contest is over, girls named Sejal are still trying to connect with Shah Rukh and reaching out to him carrying their ID cards, to prove their identity.

Few days back, when the film’s name got revealed, one Sejal got upset with the Raees actor for turning her name into a meme. She tweeted to him and in its reply the witty actor made his comeback during a fun Twitter chat. “@iamsrk thanks for turning me into a meme,” wrote a Twitter user named Sejal Badala,” the girl wrote. She soon got the reply from SRK. “I am so sorry Sejal Badala. Hope u like my next film title better..it’s called “Badala oops Badle ki Aag,” he tweeted.

@iamsrk thanks for turning me into a meme. — Sejal Badala (@badala_sejal) June 10, 2017

I am so sorry Sejal Badala. Hope u like my next film title better..it’s called “Badala oops Badle ki Aag” http://t.co/7cX23EaSH8 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 10, 2017

We may see SRK in a different kind of get for his upcoming film, Jab Harry Met Sejal. Here he is neither Raj nor Rahul, but Harinder Singh Nehra, a self-confessed cheap and perverted guy. The film has released mini trails that have highlighted his character. Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jab Harry Met Sejal is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film will mark SRK’s third collaboration with Anushka Sharma, and is all set to release on August 4th, 2017.

