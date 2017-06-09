Jab Harry Met Sejal: Ranbir Kapoor reveals he gave Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma film title, but he isn’t getting any reward

Ranbir Kapoor spoke about Jab Harry Met Sejal’s title at a press conference. Ranbir Kapoor spoke about Jab Harry Met Sejal’s title at a press conference.

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma recently revealed the title for their next Imtiaz Ali project, Jab Harry Met Sejal in a first look poster for the film which released last night. The team had few months back announced a contest asking fans to send in their ideas for the then untitled film. But now that it has a name, you will never be able to guess who was the man behind it. It was none other than Ranbir Kapoor and it seems like he is not getting his claim. Ranbir Kapoor and his Jagga Jasoos co-star Katrina Kaif were at a press meet to launch their new song “Galti Se Mistake” in Mumbai when Ranbir made the startling confession.

Ranbir said, “I suggested the title ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ to Shah Rukh Sir and Imtiaz Ali. But the sad part is that I had no idea about the reward, so Shah Rukh Sir, I am coming to Mannat (SRK’s residence), keep the Rs 5000 ready in cash! To be honest I was shooting at Mehboob Studio, where Shah Rukh Sir, Imtiaz Ali and Anushka were also shooting. We all were sitting in a van together and discussing various options for the title of the film, and I suggested this title (Jab Harry Met Sejal), everybody laughed at me for the ‘bakwas’ title I had suggested. Today they have used my title, and I am very happy that I could be a small part of this film. It is by far the most exciting actor-director duo, Shah Rukh Sir and Imtiaz Ali is my favourite duo as a fan and as an audience. Pritam is in this film, Anushka is in this film, and I am happy even I am a part of this film.”

Ranbir however rubbished speculations that he had a cameo in the film. “I wish I had a cameo, but I don’t,” he clarified. This comes hours after SRK had already written about it on Twitter, where he seemed in no mood to give Ranbir his due credit. Soon after the release of the poster, the Raees actor tweeted, “Just in case Ranbir Kapoor ever claims it…the title Jab Harry met Sejal was never ever suggested by him! So he doesn’t win the Rs. 5000 reward”. Shah Rukh is obviously joking.

The announcement of the first look has taken Bollywood by the storm, and various celebs have put up posts on social media to congratulate Shah Rukh and Anushka. Looks like Riteish Deshmukh is more excited than anyone for the trailer release, he tweeted, “Loved the first look & the much awaited title #JabHarryMetSejal @iamsrk & @AnushkaSharma …. Pls show us the Trailer NOWWWWW”. But Shah Rukh had an unexpected yet witty response for his Heyy Babyy co-star. He said, “Bhai title mein hi itna time lag gaya trailer ki baat kar rahe ho aap!!”.

Just in case Ranbir Kapoor ever claims it…the title Jab Harry met Sejal was never ever suggested by him!So he doesn’t win the Rs.5000 reward — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 8, 2017

My “met Sejal” poster was not from the team! My apologies!! This one is the correct one and even better!!!! @iamsrk @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/5AtPmW4Sy3 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 9, 2017

Loved the first look & the much awaited title #JabHarryMetSejal @iamsrk & @AnushkaSharma …. Pls show us the Trailer NOWWWWW http://t.co/NJmrK4cTbq — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 8, 2017

Bhai title mein hi itna time lag gaya trailer ki baat kar rahe ho aap!! http://t.co/ozMrsepJlo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 8, 2017

SRK’s close friend Karan Johar also shared his excitement on Twitter, saying, “Bhai @iamsrk this looks like so much fun!!!! Can’t wait to see @AnushkaSharma and you together!!! Love the title!! #JabHarryMetSejal”. But unfortunately and hilariously, he goofed up and attached a photoshopped fan made poster of the film. He was quick to apologise for his mistake, by writing, “My “met Sejal” poster was not from the team! My apologies!! This one is the correct one and even better!!!! @iamsrk @AnushkaSharma”.

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan also reshared the poster saying, “What you seek is seeking you! #JabHarryMetSejal”. The team of Jab Harry Met Sejal made sure that the poster creates an impact with its appearance. In an innovative strategy, the first half of the poster was shared by Anushka, reading, ‘Jab Harry’, with the caption “What you seek… @iamsrk @RedChilliesEnt”. And the next part ‘Met Sejal’ was shared by Shah Rukh Khan with, “…is seeking you! @AnushkaSharma @RedChilliesEnt”. The title of the film is receiving a lot of attention for being a spin-off of the famous Hollywood film, When Barry Met Sally. However, it could also be a possible hint to Imtiaz’s previous film, Jab We Met starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor.

