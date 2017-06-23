Jab Harry Met Sejal: Shah Rukh Khan’s Radha song to be attached to Salman Khan’s Tubelight

Shah Rukh Khan is also doing a cameo in Salman Khan’s Tubelight. Shah Rukh Khan is also doing a cameo in Salman Khan’s Tubelight.

Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan took their friendship a step further with the first song of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal being attached to Salman Khan’s latest release Tubelight. While it is usual for film trailers to be attached to a releasing film, SRK’s moves are unique and we hope that they are successful.

Not just that, “Radha” will be the only content to be attached with Tubelight’s censor certified print. While the team of Jab Harry Met Sejal have hit a masterstroke by adopting the strategy of releasing a series of mini trails, attaching the peppy “Radha” number with Tubelight will further prove to be a crowd puller for the film.

The recently released song has garnered much appreciation and the response from the audience across quarters has been tremendous. It has left the audience hooked to their content and has helped them relate to the characters better. In another promotional strategy, Shah Rukh flew down to Ahmedabad to launch the song with a number of girls named Sejal. He earlier launched a contest and asked his fans to let him know the city that has the maximum number of Sejals, as he would visit the place and launch the song “Radha” there. According to reports, he got a whopping 7000 responses across the country, and Ahmedabad emerged to be the winner. So SRK flew down to the city and met the Sejals there.

Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jab Harry Met Sejal is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan as a Punjabi Harinder Singh Nehra and Anushka Sharma as a Gujarati girl named Sejal Jhaveri, Jab Harry met Sejal is all set to release on August 4.

