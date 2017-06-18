Jab Harry Met Sejal: Shah Rukh Khan is ready to meet real life Sejal. He even shared his phone number, watch video

Jab Harry Met Sejal: Here is what you have to do to meet SRK – be Sejal! Jab Harry Met Sejal: Here is what you have to do to meet SRK – be Sejal!

Shah Rukh Khan introduces us to Harinder Sing Nehra aka Harry, whose aim in life was to become a singer. Apparently, he left home for Canada for this very same reason. What happens Jab Harry Met Sejal, that is Anushka Sharma, is something that cannot be easily explained. So, King Khan tries to explain it to his fans in this video. He shared it on his official Instagram page and wrote, “Kithe hai kudi… Kithe hai meri Sejal? Aa raha hun dil waapas lene. @redchilliesent.”

Well, as he says, he is ready to steal your heart but you have got to be a Sejal. Which city has the maximum number of Sejals does anyone know? Well, because SRK is planning to visit that city, and probably you, if you happen to be Sejal. In the video, the star lip syncs to the hit 90s wedding anthem, “Dil Le Gayi Kudi Gujrat Di”, originally sung by Jasbir Jassi. Well, quite appropriate as Sejal is after all a Gujarati girl. But no, the film will not feature this song. As Shah Rukh Khan said in the video, “No. This song is not in our film, but I love it. I wanted to become a singer anyway. That is why I ran away to Canada . Me, Harinder Sing Nehra aka Harry. Whenever I think of Sejal… Whenever Harry meets Sejal, the ambience around is changes. Either she is not herself, or I am not myself. Now, in this world, however many Sejals are there I would want to meet them. So you tell me, in which city, there are most number of girls named Sejal and I will visit that city.”

Well, Sejal and Harry’s love story has us intrigued already. This Imtiaz Ali directorial has been in the making for sometime and will hit the big screens on August 4. While the lead stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma are busy promoting the film, they are also working on multiple other projects simultaneously. SRK is shooting for Aanand L. Rai’s film where he plays the role of a dwarf, and Anushka’s first look from her next production venture Pari was also recently released.

