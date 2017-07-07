Jab Harry Met Sejal: Shah Rukh Khan is not happy with Anushka Sharma calling him ‘Herry’. Watch video

Anushka Sharma is playing a Gujarati girl in the film. So instead of saying ‘Harry’, Anushka calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘Herry’ leaving Shah Rukh annoyed. Anushka Sharma is playing a Gujarati girl in the film. So instead of saying ‘Harry’, Anushka calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘Herry’ leaving Shah Rukh annoyed.

We are aware of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s sparkling, sparring chemistry in Jab Harry Met Sejal. The actors, however, have now extended their on-screen bickering to the next level. In a video released today, both Shah Rukh and Anushka are indulged in another war of words, but it’s all for a pleasant effect. The video shows the actors going through a series of questions and ending up giving us some humorous moments. Both Shah Rukh and Anushka can be seen pulling each other’s leg. But the funniest moment comes when SRK is irritated after Anushka fails to pronounce his name correctly.

As we know that Anushka is playing a Gujarati girl in the film. So instead of saying ‘Harry’, Anushka calls Shah Rukh ‘Herry’ leaving Shah Rukh annoyed. SRK is visibly not happy but shrugs off as Anushka continues to call him ‘Herry’.

Meanwhile, the makers recently dropped another song from the film – “Beech Beech Mein”. When Shah Rukh Khan was asked to comment on CBFC’s objection to the word ‘intercourse’ in Jab Harry Met Sejal, the actor told PTI, “I just wish, our movies get that much, rather more than that number of audience. We respect CBFC. They are the one to show the green card to our films. They are doing their job and we should do our job. Having said that, in the context of the film, I don’t think, there’s anything objectionable”.

“I haven’t gone for clubbing much. When I was in Delhi, that time I never used to have that much money to go into clubs and then I came here (Mumbai) to act in movies and became a star so I haven’t had much opportunity to go into clubs here as well. Whatever club hopping I have done is all because of Imtiaz while shooting for this film,” SRK added.

