Jab Harry Met Sejal: Shah Rukh Khan, Imtiaz Ali meet Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. See photos

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen playing the role of a Gujarati bootlegger in Raees, early this year. Now SRK is back, but this time his co-star Anushka Sharma is a Gujarati in the upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal. Yesterday director Imtiaz Ali and SRK were in Ahmedabad to meet many Sejals and also release a song title “Radha” amid all the Sejals. Yesterday the star was in Gujarat where he invited all girls named Sejal to come meet him and become his Radha, the event was a promotional event where team Jab Harry Met Sejal launched the film’s first song, ‘Meri Radha’, I’m Ahmedabad.

Shah Rukh definitely charmed one and all with his visit. What came as a pleasant surprise is that SRK also met the Gujarat Chief Minister, Vijay Rupani, along with film director Imtiaz Ali in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. SRK later tweeted about his meeting with the Gujarat CM, thanking him for the meeting. In his tweet, the star stated, “Thk u hon’ble CM @vijayrupanibjp for regaling us with ur stories of the past struggles & vision of ur future dreams.”

Shah Rukh Khan visited Ahmedabad after announcing the results of the contest that he had earlier organised. He asked his fans to let him know the city that has the maximum number of Sejals, as he would visit the place and launch the song “Meri Radha” there. Reports were that he even got a whopping 7000 responses across the country and Ahmedabad emerged to be the winner and SRK flew down to Ahmedabad and met the Sejals there.

Thk u hon’ble CM @vijayrupanibjp for regaling us with ur stories of the past struggles & vision of ur future dreams pic.twitter.com/ucleDIWXKK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 22, 2017

Meri Sejals, Meri Radhas… made Imtiaz Ali take this picture so he stays out of it… love you all http://t.co/qSmdTl4M0Z pic.twitter.com/CBD44yhtxS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 21, 2017

The Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal, an Imtiaz Ali directorial, is set to release on August 4, 2017, and the team is promoting the film with zeal.

