Shah Rukh Khan: I’m no longer a lover, I am love

In the different, yet quintessentially similar versions of Rahul and Raj, Shah Rukh Khan has come to epitomise the ideal lover for almost every Indian woman over the last 25 years. Those expressive eyes, which make confession of love every time they look at you, the stretched arms, which call you to a safe haven, and that smile, which is as much reassuring as it is a way to weaken your senses, Shah Rukh has been a carrier of romance on screen. But more than anything else, what the superstar has carried through his romantic films is the hope of a better something for the female characters he pursues on screen and also for the women, who have been watching him in the audience and perhaps have had a void in their real life romances.

Because a Raj was everything that a Simran ever wanted in her man and because a Rahul was what a Pooja was always looking for, a Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayeinge and a Dil Toh Pagal Hai happened, and eventually made those watching them want to dream and believe in perfect romances. It’s of course to the credit of writers and filmmakers, who shaped these desirable characters for Shah Rukh, but it is a fact he has been the perfect embodiment of these fictional lovers.

And today, if one asks the actor about how it all happened, he first jokes, “Should I say something controversial? I love making love, I don’t like watching it. It’s good no? Making love is happier than watching it,” and later adds, “I feel these things. By some chance, some of the love stories that I’ve done have done so well, people have loved them for years, so ek maahol sa ban gaya hai (there’s a feeling about it). I love doing love stories… I am no longer a lover. I am love. I feel it in a good way, not being pompous. I feel it, understand, like to analyse it, sense it and somehow that comes through movies.”

The superstar really wants people to believe this because he feels given his shy, recluse real self, it can only be his understanding of the emotion called love, which can make him appear a natural at on screen romance. In fact, he maintains that it is also people, he collaborates with, who help him “open up”. The actor recently teamed up with director Imtiaz Ali and actor Anushka Sharma for another romance, Jab Harry Met Sejal. “I am very fortunate that I have a director like Imtiaz, friend like Anushka—because I am shy, it helps to open up— you have music directors and lyricist who are giving it (to romance genre) so much more than perhaps I can.”

There’s another person to shares credit for turning the non-expressive Shah Rukh, who confesses he is pathetic at relationships, into the desire of millions. His daughter, Suhana. “Because of my daughter, I see a lot of love stories too and like it.” Otherwise, the king of romance is a fan of comedies. “It’s not that I don’t like love stories, but the kind of person I am, I enjoy comedy more, I love action.”

