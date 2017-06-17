Jab Harry Met Sejal: Shah Rukh Khan finally gives Rs 5000 reward to Ranbir Kapoor for suggesting the title, see photo

Shah Rukh Khan teased his fans when he shared this funny tweet taking on Ranbir Kapoor. Shah Rukh Khan teased his fans when he shared this funny tweet taking on Ranbir Kapoor.

There is a new bromance taking shape in tinsel town and it’s between Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. Probably, the biggest stars of their generations, Shah Rukh and Ranbir finally seem to be bonding over something, and it doesn’t really matter if their camaraderie is over a film’s title. SRK’s upcoming Jab Harry Met Sejal was trolled online when viewers made comparisons of its title with 1989 rom-com When Harry Met Sally and Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met. However, SRK took all the criticism in his stride.

Shah Rukh teased his fans when he shared this funny tweet taking on Ranbir Kapoor. Shah Rukh wrote, “Just in case Ranbir Kapoor ever claims it…the title Jab Harry met Sejal was never ever suggested by him! So he doesn’t win the Rs.5000 reward.” Even Ranbir, at one of the promotional events of his next project Jagga Jasoos revealed that it was him who gave the film its title. Now, Shah Rukh shared a picture on his Twitter page where he can be seen giving Rs 5,000 cash to Ranbir, and the latter looks quite happy to receive the money. Karan Johar also joined this Twitter chat and wrote, “Yes am waiting !! Ranbir owes me 1,250 rupees.”

Jagga Jasoos we r quits now!!! Hisaab barabar. Give @karanjohar his share for the ‘Jab’ part in JHMS please. pic.twitter.com/gPtrUdwedD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 17, 2017

Yes am waiting !! Ranbir owes me 1,250 rupees! http://t.co/3GgwVWBWHC — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 17, 2017

Ranbir had few days back confessed of suggesting the title Jab Harry Met Sejal to SRK and Imtiaz. He however said he isn’t getting an award for that. “I suggested the title ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ to Shah Rukh Sir and Imtiaz Ali. But the sad part is that I had no idea about the reward, so Shah Rukh Sir, I am coming to Mannat (SRK’s residence), keep the Rs 5000 ready in cash! To be honest I was shooting at Mehboob Studio, where Shah Rukh Sir, Imtiaz Ali and Anushka were also shooting. We all were sitting in a van together and discussing various options for the title of the film, and I suggested this title (Jab Harry Met Sejal), everybody laughed at me for the ‘bakwas’ title I had suggested. Today they have used my title, and I am very happy that I could be a small part of this film. It is by far the most exciting actor-director duo, Shah Rukh Sir and Imtiaz Ali is my favourite duo as a fan and as an audience. Pritam is in this film, Anushka is in this film, and I am happy even I am a part of this film,” Ranbir said during the promotions of his upcoming film Jagga Jasoos.

