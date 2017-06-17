Jab Harry Met Sejal: Shah Rukh Khan explains why Imtiaz Ali chose him over Ranbir Kapoor this time

Shah Rukh Khan and Imtiaz Ali celebrate the director’s birthday together. Shah Rukh Khan and Imtiaz Ali celebrate the director’s birthday together.

The world awaits to see the mini trailers of Jab Harry Met Sejal. But those who got a chance to take a look at it, seem to love Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in this Imtiaz Ali directorial. Some even feel that SRK is back to doing what he is best at – romance. The makers held a special preview of these ‘mini trails’ recently, where the director was asked how he got the Badshah of Bollywood to sign this project. Imtiaz apparently said in jest that signing SRK for a film is so difficult. He apparently approached Shah Rukh multiple times and he was rejected everytime. It was after many visits that the Raees actor finally accepted the project.

According to a Bollywood Life report, Shah Rukh had a completely different story to tell. Apparently, the Tamasha director was always busy with Ranbir Kapoor with whom Imtiaz has done two films – Rockstar and Tamasha. SRK quipped that the only reason why Imtiaz came to him in the first place was because Ranbir Kapoor was busy with his project Jagga Jasoos. This left the people in attendance chuckling over the director-actor duo’s bond. As it happened to be Imtiaz’s birthday, they even celebrated the same by cutting a cake.

SRK seems to be in love with Imtiaz. He was also impressed with the director’s ‘model like looks’ in a leather jacket. The first of the mini trails, which is expected to be 30 seconds long, will be released during the ICC Champions Trophy final match between team India and team Pakistan. These mini trails are the filmmaker’s way of introducing the audience to Harry and Sejal before the film’s release on August 4.

