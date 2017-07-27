Jab Harry Met Sejal: Shah Rukh Khan can even romance a microphone, says Anushka Sharma

Jab Harry Met Sejal is releasing on August 4. Jab Harry Met Sejal is releasing on August 4.

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, who will be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in their upcoming Jab Harry Met Sejal says romancing the superstar was quite easy and that he can even romance a microphone.

Both of them came along with music director Pritam and film director Imtiaz Ali for the launch of the new song “Hawayein” on Wednesday. Asked about how was it romancing Shah Rukh third time, on-screen, Anushka said, “Extremely easy! There is a genuineness in his eyes that we all can see – that reflects on-screen. In my opinion, he even can romance a microphone.” To this, Shah Rukh replied, “As long as you are holding the mic, darling!”

The evening started with a live performance by Pritam where he sang the song live and went on to show it on the big screen. Two of the songs of the film “Radhaa” and “Beech Beech Mein” has already been released and gained popularity. Asked what is his favourite genre of films, Shah Rukh, who is known for his romantic films but in an earlier interview had said that he is not a fan of love stories, said, “No no, I think that was misinterpreted. I like a love story also but I like comedy more.”

Here are more pictures of Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan from the launch of “Hawayein”.

Asked if he is also romantic as husband, he said,”I think I am a good companion…I am shy to talk about it, what can I say? I think I am good, as a husband.” Jab Harry met Sejal is hitting the theatres on August 4.

