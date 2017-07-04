There’s nothing objectionable in Jab Harry Met Sejal: Shah Rukh Khan on CBFC row

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma were seen launching Jab Harry Met Sejal song, ‘Beech Beech Mein’. Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma were seen launching Jab Harry Met Sejal song, ‘Beech Beech Mein’.

Shah Rukh Khan expects the people who supported Jab Harry Met Sejal against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to also turn up to the theatres and watch the movie. “I just wish, our movies get that much, rather more than that number of audience,” he said here, during the launch of the track “Beech Beech Mein” at a night club yesterday. For the unversed, CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani had sometime back threw an open challenge to the makers of Jab Harry Met Sejal to get one lakh votes from the general public in support of the word ‘intercourse’ in one of its mini-trails, to get it cleared. This challenge was fulfilled in less than a week, gaining more than the asked votes, in support of the film.

This came after CBFC disapproved the usage of the word ‘intercourse’ in the second mini-trail of Jab Harry Met Sejal, which along with internet, was aired on TV. Further speaking on the same, Shah Rukh said, “We respect CBFC. They are the one to show green card to our films. They are doing their job and we should do our job. Having said that, in the context of the film, I don’t think, there’s anything objectionable.”

Talking about his clubbing experience, he said, “I haven’t gone for clubbing much. When I was in Delhi, that time I never used to have that much money to go into clubs and then I came here (Mumbai) to act in movies and became a star so I haven’t had much opportunity to go into clubs here as well. Whatever club hopping I have done is all because of Imtiaz while shooting for this film.”

Talking about the song “Beech Beech Mein”, he said, “‘Beech Beech Mein’ is a club song…this song comes when Harry and Sejal start celebrating in pubs, karaoke bars and night club with very few (friends) around them. It’s the couple partying. So our team thought that if we go to club or lounge to launch the song then it will be nice.”

“This song symbolizes the fact that there are times in a relationship when you are not certain about it. It’s somewhere in the middle without any conclusion so this whole song is like that and I feel people will relate to it,” Shah Rukh added. On that note, the Imtiaz Ali directed flick, also starring Anushka Sharma, is all set to hit the theatres on August 4.

(With agency inputs)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd