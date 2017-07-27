Shah Rukh Khan aka Harry can’t get enough of Anushka Sharma aka Sejal, and their love is in the ‘Hawayein’. See photo

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma had the sweetest conversation on Twitter, that only left us wanting for more from the two of them Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma had the sweetest conversation on Twitter, that only left us wanting for more from the two of them

King of romance Shah Rukh Khan is returning as a lover in his latest film, Jab Harry Met Sejal opposite Anushka Sharma. Here, Shah Rukh is neither Raj, nor Rahul, but Harvinder aka Harry. He will be sharing the screen with Anushka who plays Sejal, for the third time after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hain Jaan. Yesterday the duo launched the film’s new song, “Hawayein” where the two were seen in a different kind of romance. Here, Harry is neither sugar-coated nor layered. Both the characters are goofy and real in their own flawed ways, and that’s why we end up loving them even more. As a way to promote their latest song, both SRK and Anushka had the sweetest conversation on Twitter, that only left us wanting for more from the two of them.

In the tweet exchange SRK turned a little poetic. he wrote, “Hawayein Haq mein wohi hain aate jaate joh Tera naam lein…Sejal…how beautiful she looks.” To this Anushka replied, “Hawaon se bhej rahi hoon thank you..Harry! @iamsrk,”

Check out the Twitter chat between Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma here.

Hawayein Haq mein wohi hain aate jaate joh Tera naam lein…Sejal…how beautiful she looks… pic.twitter.com/P4LGQCHeNQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 26, 2017

Hawaon se bhej rahi hoon thank you..Harry! @iamsrk http://t.co/cR7qgWeUqw — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) July 27, 2017

Jab Harry Met Sejal will mark Shah Rukh Khan’s first collaboration with director Imtiaz Ali. From the trailer, the songs and five mini-trails, one can say the film carries almost all the elements required to tell a love story, but in the peculiar Imtiaz Ali style. It has the unspoken love, travel, and most importantly Shah Rukh Khan.

Jab Harry Met Sejal will mark both Shah Rukh and Anushka’s second release this year, after Raees and Phillauri respectively. The film is all set to release on August 4.

