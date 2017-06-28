Jab Harry Met Sejal: Shah Rukh Khan shares a glimpse of his next song. Is Anushka Sharma the reason for his sadness? See photo

Shah Rukh Khan introduces the rain song from his film, Jab Harry Met Sejal. Shah Rukh Khan introduces the rain song from his film, Jab Harry Met Sejal.

The nation is celebrating the arrival of monsoons in full swing, and so is Shah Rukh Khan. The actor shared a glimpse of a song from his upcoming film, Jab Harry Met Sejal, which apparently is a rain song, but he looks extremely sad in the still. Why so sad, SRK? Well, only he has an answer to this. Along with the picture, Shah Rukh also wrote some lyrics of the song which read, “Idhar ka hi hoon main,udhar ka raha,safar ka hi hoon main safar ka raha Rain song.” Going by these words, we can guess the song is going to be a sad number from the film.

What’s even better is the fact that the song has been sung by Arijit Singh and the music has been given by Pritam Chakraborty. If we look at Shah Rukh’s career, a rain song from his films has always been a hit. be it “Chak Dum Dum” from Dil Toh Pagal Hai or “Janam Janam” from Dilwale, one cannot disagree that all these tracks have been chartbusters, and we can only expect the new song from Imtiaz Ali directorial to be no different.

Jab Harry Met Sejal makers released “Radha” song from the film last week, and it has become a favorite already. Shah Rukh had launched it in the presence of hundreds of Sejals in Ahmedabad. Now, where will he be headed next for the new song, we really don’t know.

Jab Harry Met Sejal is a love story of a Punjabi guy played by SRK and a Gujarati girl played by Anushka Sharma. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film will release on August 4.

