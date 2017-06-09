Jab Harry Met Sejal: Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma’s film won’t clash with Toilet Ek Prem Katha, trailer to release with Tubelight

Jab Harry Met Sejal is Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s third collaboration and their first film with director Imtiaz Ali. Jab Harry Met Sejal is Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s third collaboration and their first film with director Imtiaz Ali.

The moment all Shah Rukh Khan fans were waiting for, has finally started unfolding. Last evening the name of Imtiaz Ali’s much anticipated film starring SRK and Anushka Sharma was released. The makers have ditched all names – The Ring, Rehnuma and Raula, and have finally settled for ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’. And just when the world kept talking about whether the film’s title is doing justice to all the anticipation, its lead pair shared the first posters on their Twitter handles. Now, even its release date has been announced. Jab Harry Met Sejal will now release on August 4, 2017. This means unlike earlier reports, SRK’s next big film will not clash with Toilet Ek Prem Katha. The Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s movie maintains its original date of August 11.

The makers of Jab Harry Met Sejal have surely done a smart job by zeroing down on August 4 as its release date, as this is the Rakshabandhan holiday weekend and the film will get enough leverage ahead of the big festival on Monday. Also the movie will get a week’s build-up before its second weekend, that’ll be the Independence Day holiday. Another point to note is SRK’s film will not clash with any other Hindi film, unlike the actor’s last flick Raees which had a major face-off with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil in January, proving to be a business loss for both the films.

Eid 2017 is also going to be extra special this year. Reason is not just Salman Khan’s much awaited Tubelight being the festive gift, neither it is because SRK makes a cameo in this Kabir Khan directorial and will share screen space with Salman after years. It will also be because Jab Harry Met Sejal’s first trailer will be attached with Tubelight. It seems both these Khans are rediscovering their friendship, and we are totally excited.

.@iamsrk ki film aa Rahi hai . Date Maine decide kar di hai . Title tum log decide kardo . Best of luck @AnushkaSharma #ImtiazAli pic.twitter.com/kjBSkjIMC2 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 29, 2016

If we remember, this development is not surprising at all because Salman Khan had written about SRK’s new film in one of his tweets in November 2016. Salman had hinted that he has already decided the release date of the first look of Jab Harry Met Sejal (then untitled film). “@iamsrk ki film aa Rahi Hai. Date Maine decide kar di Hai. Title yum log decide kardo. Best of luck @AnushkaSharma #ImtiazAli”

We now know why Eid this year is going to be an epic celebration. According to Salman, SRK’s cameo in Tubelight comes at a ‘rather crucial stage in the film’. Now with the trailer of Jab Harry Met Sejal too, Tubelight is going to be extra special. Jab Harry Met Sejal will also have a special trailer launch event which is expected to be a grand one, around mid June.

