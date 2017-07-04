Jab Harry Met Sejal: Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma go ‘pub-crawling’ to launch song Beech Beech Mein. Here’s what they did entire night

Shah Rukh Khan partied like a youngster, and Anushka Sharma who confessed that this was her first ‘pub-crawling’ experience, recounted the fun she had while filming the song, and the film. Shah Rukh Khan partied like a youngster, and Anushka Sharma who confessed that this was her first ‘pub-crawling’ experience, recounted the fun she had while filming the song, and the film.

In a yet another unique marketing strategy, Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and film director Imtiaz Ali released the next song of the film Jab Harry Met Sejal, “Beech Beech Mein” while ‘pub-crawling’ the way Anushka says it, or pub-hopping in millennial term. Both the actors and Imtiaz danced away on Bollywood numbers, with fans all night as they jumped from TAMASHA a swanky pub in South Mumbai to Khar Socials, another cool pub in the heart of Bandra. But you’ll forget all other party songs when the film’s two songs, “Radha” and “Beech Beech Mein” are played on loop all night on the dance floor.

Fans from around the city turned up to have a glimpse of their favourite actor and SRK obliged almost all of them by shaking a leg with them. The fifty-three year old actor partied like a youngster, and Anushka who confessed that this was her first ‘pub-crawling’ experience, recounted the fun she had while filming the song, and the film. “Beech Beech Mein” has been shot in two posh pubs in Budapest, while Bollywood choreographer Ashley Lobo has given the steps for the party song of this year.

In a fun banter with the media, Imtiaz Ali said that he was super proud of SRK for dancing the way he did, but the actor in his own style, tried being modest and said, “I don’t know how to dance” and Anushka couldn’t stop crooning the song, just as we can’t too.

Jab Harry Met Sejal is releasing on August 4, and the film’s team is promoting it with all the zeal to make sure the film is received well by the audience when it hits the theatres.

