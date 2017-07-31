Jab Harry Met Sejal: Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma film’s advanced booking goes live

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma film to release on August 4, this Friday. Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma film to release on August 4, this Friday.

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s Jab Harry Met Sejal is making a lot of buzz with its release scheduled on August 4. And now, fans are going crazy because the advanced booking for the tickets has already commenced. The excitement for this SRK release is beyond bounds and chances are it will be a huge success at the box office and put an end to the dry spell.

Hitting theaters on August 4, Jab Harry Met Sejal is directed by Imtiaz Ali, who himself has a fan following as a director. This is the first time Shah Rukh and Imtiaz are working together and with the charming Anushka Sharma by their side, the film is paving its way for a blockbuster.

And with just four days to go for the release, the team is busy promoting the film on all handles. Red Chillies Entertainment, the production house behind the film, has posted some cute videos featuring Harry and Sejal doing quirky countdowns for the release. One thing that has stood out in the promos is Anushka’s en pointe Gujarati accent which she completely nails. Especially the way she says Harry (read Herry).

The ❤️ knows when it’s right! Tag that special someone who makes your heart go #Phurrr & win cool #JHMS merchandise #JHMSThisFriday #contest pic.twitter.com/O5xcqcpKLV — Red Chillies Ent (@RedChilliesEnt) July 30, 2017

Look at Sejal go all #Phurrr! Is it Harry’s effect on her or something else? 💁🏻😍💃🏻 @AnushkaSharma #JHMSThisFriday pic.twitter.com/CHR7Bt6TRN — Red Chillies Ent (@RedChilliesEnt) July 30, 2017

What is that one thing that makes your heart go Phurrr? Share with hashtag #Phurrr and win cool #JHMS merchandise! #JHMSThisFriday #contest pic.twitter.com/56P2AYltNW — Red Chillies Ent (@RedChilliesEnt) July 30, 2017

They also put up a snapshot of Anushka Sharma writing, “Look at Sejal go all #Phurrr! Is it Harry’s effect on her or something else? 💁🏻😍💃🏻 @AnushkaSharma #JHMSThisFriday.” FYI, “Phurrr” is one of the many awesome sound tracks in Jab Harry Met Sejal, which is yet to be released and it also features DJ Diplo.

So far, the buzz around Jab Harry Met Sejal is humungous and its songs have already created an interest among fans. Guess we will have to wait to find out how it fares at the box office.

