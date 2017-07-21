Jab Harry Met Sejal: Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s film trailer to be out today

The makers of Jab Harry Met Sejal will release the trailer of the movie today in Mumbai. The makers of Jab Harry Met Sejal will release the trailer of the movie today in Mumbai.

The much-awaited trailer of Jab Harry met Sejal will be out today. Anushka Sharma aka Gujarati girl Sejal and director of the movie Imtiaz Ali will mark their presence at the launch event, while Shah Rukh Khan aka Punjabi munda, Harry will be joining the team via video conferencing since he is away from the city to enjoy some family time in Los Angeles.

Spokesperson of the film told ANI, “The audiences have been introduced to the characters of Harry and Sejal via our mini trails. The songs from our film further add to the fun bond shared by Shah Rukh and Anushka. Launching our trailer two weeks before the film’s release will serve to trace the journey and give further insights into what happens in ‘Jab Harry met Sejal’.”

The official Twitter handle of Red Chillies Entertainment shared the news with the fans of the film who have been eagerly waiting for it to hit the theatres on August 4. “Yes! Your wait is about to end. 😎 JHMS TRAILER TOMORROW@iamsrk @AnushkaSharma #JabHarryMetSejal,” read the tweet.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh who is on a break from his hectic work schedule has expressed his gratitude towards music composer, Pritam with a sweet gesture. King Khan has gifted a guitar to the man who has given Jab Harry Met Sejal some ear soothing numbers. “This guitar has had a Safar of its own. Gave it to @ipritamofficial before the film & he gifted me the beautiful music of JHMS in return…,” tweeted Shah Rukh.

This guitar has had a Safar of its own. Gave it to @ipritamofficial before the film & he gifted me the beautiful music of JHMS in return… pic.twitter.com/V6apuRQeBQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 20, 2017

Anushka and Shah Rukh would be seen sharing the screen space for the third time in Jab Harry Met Sejal. The duo has earlier painted the silver screen red with their perfect chemistry in films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

