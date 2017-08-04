Jab Harry Met Sejal: Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma film leaves B-town excited

Jab Harry Met Sejal: Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan film gets a thumbs up from Bollywood celebrities. Jab Harry Met Sejal: Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan film gets a thumbs up from Bollywood celebrities.

The wait is finally over. Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s search for the ring will end today as Jab Harry Met Sejal will open in the theaters. But before the movie buffs give their verdict on this Imtiaz Ali directorial, B-town celebs have showered their love on Baadshah of Bollywood and have wished him luck for the film. From Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra to Shabana Azmi, all are excited to witness the magic of King Of Romance and his Gujarati kudi Anushka Sharma.

The promos and the songs of the movie have received a positive response from all and it is being expected that the film will have a big box office opening. Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker who seems to have already watched the film says, “Shah Rukh reloaded with ROMANCE!! @AnushkaSharma bahuuut SARAS chhe! @iamsrk CHANGAA hai ji CHANGAA!! #IMTIAZALI ‘s #JHMS behtareen hai!” SRK took out time to thank all who wished him and appreciated his work in Jab Harry Met Sejal. Replying to Ashutosh’s tweet he wrote, “So glad u liked it my friend.”

Bollywood’s new generation for whom Shah Rukh is an idol also wished him luck. A Gentleman actor Sidharth Malhotra posted a video on Shah Rukh’s wall which had the lyrics of the recently released song “Chandralekha” a little twisted. It read as, “Oh Shah Rukh Khan Jab Jab Tujhko Dekha, Aaye Aisi Feeling First Time Tujhko Dekha (Shah Rukh Khan whenever we look at you, we feel as if we have watched you for the first time.)” Sidharth captioned the video, “To the King of Romance,excited for #JabHarrryMetSejal tom! here’s our loveeeeee for you! @iamsrk our karaoke track #Chandralekha #AGentleman.”

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has a feeling that JHMS will be a hit as she tweeted, “@iamsrk @AnushkaSharma i have a feeling in my bones Your film is going to be a hit! All the best to you Imtiaz and the team.”On Thursday, Aamir Khan also expressed his excitement of watching the film as he wrote, “Shahrukh, Anushka, Imitiaz, all the very best for your release tomorrow! I’m sure it will rock!! Looking forward !!!”

Meanwhile, many pictures of fans of Shah Rukh who have been eagerly waiting to be a part of Harry and Sejal’s journey have surfaced on the internet. In the pictures, all look excited to hit the theaters.

Jab Harry Met Sejal releases today.

