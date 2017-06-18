Jab Harry Met Sejal mini trails: Shah Rukh Khan is ‘cheap’, Anushka Sharma’s Gujarati accent is point-on

Jab Harry Met Sejal mini trailer: Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s first introduction to their characters as Harry and Sejal will leave you wanting for more. Jab Harry Met Sejal mini trailer: Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s first introduction to their characters as Harry and Sejal will leave you wanting for more.

Jab Harry Met Sejal – the name itself gives us a hint that the story is going to be a romantic tale between Anushka Sharma’s Gujarati character Sejal and Shah Rukh Khan’s Punjabi act as Harinder Singh Nehra aka Harry. And when its all about romance, you can truly believe in SRK to spread his charm and own the screen. Ofcourse, because he has been the master of hearts for over two decades. But, in this Imtiaz Ali’s film, Shah Rukh’s character has gone for a switch.

The actor, who has always shown his chivalrous side, is now a man with cheap thoughts about women. On the other side, Anushka’s character is so innocent that she does not understand anything he wants her to. Instead, she questions ‘ladka ladki main hota kya hai?’ to which Shah Rukh’s reaction is just epic.

But one thing is for sure, the moment you see the mini trailer (trail), you are instantly in love with Harry’s character who is lively, friendly and trying to be the macho, yes we know that because he is drinking, clubbing and doing everything like a Casanova. You want to see more of him. And as far as Anushka is concerned, the highlight of her character in this clip is her accent. The actor just nails her Gujarati avatar. We just cannot wait to know more of both the characters.

Well, the Phillauri actor has a screen presence which reminds you of her debut film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. We could not forget how she had stood equal to SRK’s caliber in the film, despite being a debutant. The same compatibility Anushka and SRK have shown in the past, comes alive yet again when you meet Sejal, a chirpy character who is full of life and sailing with Harry on the boat full of madness.

Going by the mini trailer, one can stay assured that this journey till the release of Jab Harry Met Sejal is going to be a fun ride.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd