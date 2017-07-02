Jab Harry Met Sejal Mini Trail 5: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma’s chemistry is caught amid chaos over a lost ring. Watch video

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in a still from Jab Harry Met Sejal Mini Trail 5. Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in a still from Jab Harry Met Sejal Mini Trail 5.

Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the newest mini trail of Jab Harry Met Sejal today and it piques our interest further. Anushka is perfect as a damsel in distress. Shah Rukh Khan’s sense of humour is spot on too. We can’t really decide if Anushka’s goofy avatar is funnier or Shah Rukh’s helpless demeanour. Till now, we know that Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan have been roaming around Europe. Their constant bickering has been the highlight of all the earlier mini trails. The latest one is all about the chaos as Anushka realises that she had lost her engagement ring.

We see Anushka literally crying when she sees that she has lost her ring. As the trailer unfolds further, we see Shah Rukh and Anushka fanatically searching for the ring. They do so while taking a jibe at each other. There is some exchange of humorous lines between the lead actors. The trail’s biggest highlight is SRK-Anushka’s chemistry which is getting more intense with each passing trail. Will the next one reveal more about their romance?

Both Shah Rukh and Anushka are working for the first time with Imtiaz Ali. Shah Rukh will be seen in a full-fledged romantic role after a long time. The trailer has created a lot of curiosity on social media. Shah Rukh Khan is a revelation in all the trails that have been released so far. His quirky personality is refreshing. The dialogues are also lively and sparkling. Jab Harry Met Sejal will have seven trails. The films’ next song “Beech Beech Mein” will also come out tomorrow.

Anushka Sharma plays a Gujarati girl Sejal who has got engaged and wants to travel all over Europe before getting married. Shah Rukh plays Harry who is from Punjab and is a self-proclaimed womaniser. The film will hit theatres on August 4.

