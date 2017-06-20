Watch Jab Harry Met Sejal Mini trail 3: Shah Rukh Khan is making excuses to keep Anushka Sharma away from a ring. What ring is this?

Jab Harry Met Sejal: Shah Rukh Khan is done with Anushka Sharma’s search for a ring. Jab Harry Met Sejal: Shah Rukh Khan is done with Anushka Sharma’s search for a ring.

You have met Harry aka Shah Rukh Khan and Sejal aka Anushka Sharma, now meet the reason why this perfect Punjabi munda and Gujarati Kudi are together — a ring. Yes, in the third mini trailer launched by the makers of Jab Harry Met Sejal, the two are fighting over a ring, which apparently is lost and Anushka is adamant to find it no matter what. However, Shah Rukh seems to be done with this crazy job and wants to end it by any mean but being a gentleman, he is stuck with Anushka, and maybe for all good reasons. However, what is this ring? Why are they looking for it? Well, this mini trailer has got us all confused and impatient for the next teaser, which would be out tomorrow.

By the way, at least now we know why Imtiaz Ali had used the working title for his film as ‘The Ring’, we are sure that is the mystery. Now, we are yet to decode what he meant to say by ‘what you seek, is seeking you.’ But yes, so far, the compatibility among the two — Anushka and SRK — has kept us agog for the teasers. This is for the third time that they would be sharing the screen space. Earlier, the two worked in Rab Ne Bana Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. In fact, during the shoot of this Imtiaz Ali directorial, the two appeared on a show which hosted friends within the industry. Now, knowing about their bond, it is no more surprise to see Anushka and Shah Rukh share such a carefree bond.

Check out Harry Met Sejal mini trail 3 starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is scheduled for August 4 release.

