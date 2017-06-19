Jab Harry Met Sejal mini trail 2: Shah Rukh Khan is not scared of Anushka Sharma, thanks to the ‘Indemnity Bond’. Watch video

Jab Harry Met Sejal mini trail 2: Anushka Sharma overpowers Shah Rukh Khan in the second trailer of Imtiaz Ali film. Jab Harry Met Sejal mini trail 2: Anushka Sharma overpowers Shah Rukh Khan in the second trailer of Imtiaz Ali film.

Jab Harry Met Sejal’s second mini trailer is out and we cannot keep calm about it. After Shah Rukh Khan gave all sort of warnings about his cheapness, trying to shoo Anushka Sharma away while highlighting his personality in the film’s first mini trail titled ‘Character Barbaad’, it was her chance to take the lead. And this, she has done like a boss in the second trail. In the latest teaser of the film, we meet Sejal, a Gujarati girl who has done LLB and knows how to get hold of a situation, since she ‘handles legal family matters’.

Anushka is calm and confident, yet her the innocence of her character is evident, which takes us back to the first promo which released on Sunday. But mind you, her innocence cannot be taken for granted. She is smart at dealing with situations too. Sejal drinks, does a sensuous dance, seduces Harry and yes, offers him an ‘Indemnity Bond’ – which is also the title of the second trailer.

But what exactly is this Indemnity Bond? Sejal hands it out to Harry saying ‘I have clearly stated that if we ever have a sexual interaction, amounting or not amounting to full intercourse, you are absolved of all legal charges,” which leaves SRK aka Harry in a complete shock. The guy who was showing-off his ‘cheap’ mannerism around girls in the first promo, was left stunned giving us a fair idea about Sejal’s power.

Apart from the two characters who absorb the screen in their own way, leaving us wanting to know more about them, what draws our attention is their chemistry. There are scenes when Shah Rukh and Anushka are really close to each other, so does that mean the two will also have intimate moments in the film? But wasn’t it said that Anushka is in love with someone else and SRK hels her find him, as it has been toutted that Jab Harry Met Sejal revolves around an engagement ring? We’ll have to wait to know more.

SRK and Anushka shared the mini trail 2 on their respective Twitter pages in their own way. Check out their tweets.

Ab mujhe darne ki zaroorat nahi! Ye Indemnity Bond hai na! @AnushkaSharma #JHMSMiniTrail2 http://t.co/riXKGtw8KY — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 19, 2017

LLB hoon, family matters handle karti hoon! Tumhe bhi handle kar sakti hoon Harry! @iamsrk http://t.co/bkXSE7xKhn #JHMSMiniTrail2 — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) June 19, 2017

Another thing which has left us wondering is why Sejal keeps Harry away from any sort of legal troubles? Are they living-in together? Is the story about how a guide and a tourist get into a one-night stand sort of thing? Well, the promos have got us all confused. But we hope, with the upcoming trails, we will get more clear about the story of Harry and Sejal.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App