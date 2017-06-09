Jab Harry Met Sejal: KRK thinks Shah Rukh Khan is acting like a ‘chichora’ and is scared of Akshay Kumar

Jab Harry Met Sejal: KRK, in series of tweets wrote about the poster and said that the look is copied from Hollywood film When Harry Met Sally starring Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal. Jab Harry Met Sejal: KRK, in series of tweets wrote about the poster and said that the look is copied from Hollywood film When Harry Met Sally starring Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal.

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s new film Jab Harry Met Sejal’s first look is out and has drawn a lot of reactions on social media. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film’s title reminds of his previous blockbuster Jab We Met starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor. Out of the many congratulatory wishes that SRK, Anushka and Imtiaz received from their industry friends, it was Kamaal Rashid Khan’s quick response that grabbed eyeballs. KRK took a dig at Shah Rukh and called him ‘chichora’. KRK, in series of tweets wrote about the poster and said that the look is copied from Hollywood film When Harry Met Sally starring Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal.

“So actually copycat Imtiyaz Ali has copied his film #JabHarryMetSejal from this film. Hai Ho! Lol. I tweeted poster of #JabHarryMetSejal last night and other critics are doing now. If Aaryan is the hero of #JabHarryMetSejal instead of SRK, then it will be sure shot hit but now it can be one more flop of SRK n Imtiaz Ali. If SRK is doing #JabHarryMetSejal at the age of 51 years, then Bhai Jaan aap Bade Kab Honge. SRK got scared of Akshay Kumar’s disaster #ToiletEkPremKatha n changed release date4th August of #JabHarryMetSejal! Let’s see if it works,” KRK wrote on his Twitter page.

If Aaryan is the hero of #JabHarryMetSejal instead of SRK, then it will be sure shot hit but now it can be one more flop of SRK n Imtiaz Ali — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 9, 2017

If SRK is doing #JabHarryMetSejal at the age of 51 years, then Bhai Jaan aap Bade Kab Honge! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 9, 2017

SRK got scared of Akshay Kumar’s disaster #ToiletEkPremKatha n changed release date 4th August of #JabHarryMetSejal! Let’s see if it works. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 9, 2017

Bhai Jaan @iamsrk Yahan Toh Full Chichora type acting Kar Rahe Ho AAP. Ye role Toh real Chichore @RanveerOfficial Ko Karna Chahiye ThAA! pic.twitter.com/DsJQLHP2zH — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 8, 2017

So actually copycat Imtiyaz Ali has copied his film #JabHarryMetSejal from this film. Hai Ho! Lol😜 pic.twitter.com/4PdDCqyyRf — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 9, 2017

“Imtiaz Ali has made same story 3times with names #LoveAjkal #Rockstar #Tamasha n it seems dat he again used the same story for #JabHarryMetSejal. So Imtiyaz Ali has made his own film #Tamasha again n chooses name #JabHarryMetSejal coz his film #JabWeMet was hit. Let’s see if it’s work. Bhai Jaan @iamsrk Yahan Toh Full Chichora type acting Kar Rahe Ho AAP. Ye role Toh real Chichore @RanveerOfficial Ko Karna Chahiye ThAA!,” KRK added in other tweets.

