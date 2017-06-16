Jab Harry Met Sejal: Imtiaz Ali to present the Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma mini trails

Jab Harry Met Sejal: Imtiaz Ali to present Jab Harry Met Sejal mini trails. Jab Harry Met Sejal: Imtiaz Ali to present Jab Harry Met Sejal mini trails.

Shah Rukh Khan and Imtiaz Ali have a surprise up their sleeves to introduce the audience to their upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal, before its release. In an interesting move, the actor-director duo will present “mini trails”, that is, a series of 30-second-long clips from the movie, in the run-up to the film’s release on August 4.

Imtiaz Ali, who came up with the idea of “mini trails”, wants to showcase the idea of the film to the masses that will give them an insight into the world of lead characters Harry and Sejal, played by Shah Rukh and Anushka Sharma. The first of these “mini trails” will be unveiled on June 19, which will serve as a build-up to the songs of the film and help communicate the essence of the love story.

These snippets will also enable the viewers to understand the dreams and complexities of the protagonists. Talking about this idea, Shah Rukh said in a statement, “These trails will serve as moments from their journey which gradually lead to the bigger story that would unfold in the theatres. Imtiaz has a special way of writing and shooting his scenes. Even the most simple of scenes have an underlying emotion or a subtext within them. These ‘mini trails’ will highlight moments from our film, which Imtiaz so lovingly weaves into his tales. The thought behind these trails is to draw the audience closer to Harry and Sejal.” Recently, Anushka Sharma shared a picture from the sets of the film, where Shah Rukh can be seen wearing a turban and Anushka is in a Punjabi suit.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App