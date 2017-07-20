Imtiaz Ali on Shah Rukh Khan comparing him to Yash Chopra: I feel embarrassed

Imtiaz Ali talks about Jab Harry Met Sejal, and working with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. Imtiaz Ali talks about Jab Harry Met Sejal, and working with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

Imtiaz Ali went live on Twitter to chat with his fans about his next film Jab Harry Met Sejal. During the interaction, he spoke about how Shah Rukh Khan is as an actor.

“There are many good things about SRK. While I worked with him, I realised what I liked most about him is that he is very open to any kind of instruction and he follows them completely. Since both of us have a theatre background, we understand each other very well and can do same things in different ways. We very often would do a take and be okay with it but just for the sake of it will redo it. That kind of experimentation and improvisation is the best thing about Shah Rukh Khan,” said the director.

Talking about Anushka, the Tamasha director said, “Anushka is very instinctive and she finds it difficult to lie. There was the scene in which SRK’s phone was supposed to fall and she had to give a surprised reaction but she couldn’t be surprised because she knew it was to happen. It was so difficult to put her into a space where she would be surprised. She wants everything to be genuine. I liked that about her. She is a very real person.”

During an interview, Shah Rukh had compared Imtiaz Ali to legendary director Yash Chopra. Reacting to the same during the Twitter chat, in response to a question, Imtiaz said he feels embarrassed to be compared with a person like Yash Chopra.

“Shah Rukh has compared me with Yashji. It is embarrassing, I feel undeserving and it reminds me how small I am. I have grown up with Yashji’s films. I don’t know if you know the different kind of films he has made. He has done thrillers, films like Deewar, Kala Pathhar, Lamhe and modern films with Shah Rukh Khan. That’s a huge range,” said Imtiaz.

Imtiaz Ali’s films have a realistic touch to it as if he is penning down a part of his own life. However, during the chat, the director said that he does not know how that happens. “I do not borrow personal experience but I do retrospect and realise that some of me or my experiences have crept into the film and the characters. There are so many things, but I do not realise.”

On being asked if directing was something that happened by choice, Imtiaz answered, “Well, I don’t know. It happened gradually. I was directing quite by accident. I was directing theater when I was in secondary school, then for television and now films. So, did not realise when I was doing it. Directing film is no different than how I used to do in school.”

Coming back to his next release, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Imtiaz spoke about the difference between the rest of the films and JHMS, “The last three films I have made were serious. Rockstar, Highway and Tamasha. They have been meaningful and profound. This one is light. It’s easier. It is meaningful but simpler. It was difficult to make but good to view.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd