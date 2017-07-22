Jab Harry Met Sejal gets U/A certificate with no video cuts: Imtiaz Ali

Jab Harry Met Sejal receives no video cuts by the censor board. Jab Harry Met Sejal receives no video cuts by the censor board.

After surviving a run-in with the censor board chief Pahlaj Nihalani over the word ‘intercourse’ in one of the teasers of Jab Harry Met Sejal, the makers are relieved that the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer has been cleared by the CBFC with a U/A certificate. The romantic drama, set to release on August 4, has been passed without any video cuts, shared director Imtiaz Ali during the film’s trailer launch.

“We have got a U/A certificate. There has been no visual cut but the board has demanded some audio cuts. There are some minor changes. All is okay. We are happy,” the filmmaker said. Earlier, Shah Rukh, who is also the film’s producer, in a media interaction had said that if the censor board does not like something, they are open to change it.

Before the film went to the censors, Shah Rukh was quoted as saying, “Maybe out of context things they didn’t like, but when they see the whole film, they will understand the context and hopefully everything will be okay.” The movie also stars Anushka Sharma and marks her third collaboration with SRK after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. This is the first time that both the actors have teamed up with Imtiaz.

Imtiaz Ali, the director whose last outing Tamasha received mixed reviews is back with yet another story about two people meeting away from their everyday life. While SRK plays the role of a guide, Harinder aka Harry, Sejal is the girl who is travelling in Europe after her engagement.

