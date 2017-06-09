Jab Harry Met Sejal first look: Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma are in for a romantic adventure, see photo

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma film’s Jab Harry Met Sejal’s first look is out now. Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma film’s Jab Harry Met Sejal’s first look is out now.

Back in 1989, Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal in their film “When Harry Met Sally..” set out on a journey to find out if men and women can be friends. Cut to 2017, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s new film titled “Jab Harry Met Sejal” seems to be grappling with matters of heart and mind. The title is also reminiscent of Imtiaz’s movie “Jab We Met” starring Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor. Imtiaz Ali, the man who is often credited with breathing a new life into romance in Hindi movies has come up with his new movie. Makers have released the first two looks of the film and they seem vibrant, if not impressive.

In one look, Shah Rukh Khan, dressed in a pair of crisp white shirt and denim, can be seen along with a sprightly Anushka Sharma. Shah Rukh, with his hands up in the air, is tapping his foot on some dance number (that we will find out soon). Another look has Shah Rukh and Anushka having a gala time in some European city. Since it’s an Imtiaz Ali film, you expect a certain amount of depth to the story. Both looks carry a Europe map in the backdrop, suggesting that Shah Rukh and Anushka will take you to some breathtaking locales of Europe. What also intrigues us is the use of Rumi’s famous line on one look: “What you seek is seeking you”. We only hope that the line is not a mere prop in the film but woven within the story. Both stars have shared the first look on Twitter.

Imtiaz Ali in an interview to Pinkvilla spoke of why he used Rumi’s quote in the film. “Although I thought I will not be using any quotation from Rumi anymore, in my movie, then I can’t help it because it is so appropriate that everything I am trying to say in this movie is really what you seek is seeking you. It is a dialogue in the film, you will be surprised when you see it. So it is bang on,” Imtiaz said.

The film is extensively shot in some of the most beautiful cities (also with a lot of history) of Europe including Amsterdam and Prague. “Travelling” is almost used as a character in an Imtiaz Ali film. Shah Rukh is reportedly playing a womaniser in the film and it will be interesting to see if Imtiaz is able to extract something new from the actor who is entrapped in a certain ‘romantic’ image. Will we finally see Shah Rukh setting his foot in an uncharted territory? We will have to wait for that. But as of now, the posters surely raise our curiosity. The film will release on August 4.

