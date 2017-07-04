Jab Harry Met Sejal director Imtiaz Ali reacts to CBFC banning the word ‘intercourse’: Board has to do it’s work

Jab Harry Met Sejal: Imtiaz Ali said he respected the CBFC’s working. Jab Harry Met Sejal: Imtiaz Ali said he respected the CBFC’s working.

It has been a couple of weeks that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Pahlaj Nihalani has reportedly objected the uncensored trailer of Jab Harry Met Sejal being broadcast on television channels. He has had a problem with the word ‘intercourse’ being used in the promo. At the launch of the song “Beech Beech Mein”, the film’s director Imtiaz Ali was asked for a reaction on CBFC’s stand on this issue. He said he respected the CBFC’s working but also believes that when the board will watch the film, they will not find it ‘apattijanak’. He said, “See, I think the Censor Board obviously has to do it’s work, but when they will watch our film, I think probably they won’t find it inappropriate. Other than this I don’t have anything else to say on this.”

On the same issue when we at indianexpress.com spoke to the CBFC chief, he had said, “We have had no problem with the word (intercourse) being used for the digital trailers. But we cannot give an UA Certificate to the particular trailer with the word in it. To air the trailer on TV one needs a ‘U’ certificate, since even children watch it on TV. Will you be comfortable using the word in front of your children? The makers of the film have not come back to me, so I don’t know why the media is judging our work. We are only following the guidelines, we are doing our work.”

Now that the battle of words has seemingly stopped between the CBFC and the makers of the film, one only expects its smooth release. Jab Harry Met Sejal stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma and is set to release on August 4, this year.

