Jab Harry Met Sejal director Imtiaz Ali comes out with an adorable short film on dogs

Imtiaz Ali has come out with a short film titled Bruno and Juliet narrating the love story of two dogs. The filmmaker says it is a “conventional love story of characters that are unconventional”. Ali has collaborated with Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short films for a three-movie association, and Bruno and Juliet is the first film. Bruno and Juliet is presented by Ali and is written and directed by Khawar Jamsheed.

It was released on their YouTube channel – Large Short Films on Thursday.

“Bruno and Juliet is a conventional love story of characters that are unconventional lovers for cinema- Dogs. The film explores the basic need of two lovers to unite, only in this film the lovers are dogs,” Ali said in a statement.

The short film depicts an unusual friendship and an unspoken love between two dogs, Bruno and Juliet.

Jamsheed said: “Bruno and Juliet is very special to me. It is about an unlikely friendship between two unlikely protagonists. I used to observe dogs in my neighbourhood closely and found their friendship very fascinating. So, I picked up my camera and started following the dogs filming them for 22 days.” The film is around minutes long, excluding credits.

The film is set in Srinagar. Bruno and Juliet starts with introducing the two major characters: a pet Saint Bernard, presumably a female, and a male stray dog. The stray is regularly bullied by other strays and abused by pedestrians, while the Saint Bernard being a pet is pampered and provided with best food, care and love. They however develop a bond the first time they see each other. The film is jittery and has a casual feel to it.

