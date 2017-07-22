Jab Harry Met Sejal trailer: Did Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma just have a DDLJ moment?

With a little bit of old and new spices, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma manage to brew a chemistry of their own in Jab Harry Met Sejal. With a little bit of old and new spices, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma manage to brew a chemistry of their own in Jab Harry Met Sejal.

‘Palat. Palat. Palat.’ Fans of the king of romance, who have been his hardcore followers for the past 25 years, would know the nostalgia attached with this one dialogue of Shah Rukh Khan from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The actor will soon be seen romancing Anushka Sharma in Imtiaz Ali’s film. Although Jab Harry Met Sejal has a completely different theme, there were a few moments which were a major throwback to SRK’s iconic film.

To begin with the trailer starts at exotic locations of Europe, the continent which has been Bollywood’s ideal destination for falling in love. There we meet Harvinder or Harry, a tour guide who is lost. Much like Raj, he does not like the idea of living in confined spaces. Later, we see him in the company of Sejal (Anushka Sharma), who in between their conversation makes sure to remind him that she is a woman who is betrothed. Although, he tries to avoid her, by calling himself a cheap fellow, he constantly manages to find himself in her company. Briefly we already get a glimpse of when Harry Met Sejal.

The moment which caught our attention was when the ‘palat’ logic happened. So what is ‘palat’ logic? Those who are familiar with DDLJ would know that Raj believed if a girl turned back to have one more glance at you, that would mean she is secretly in love with you. In the trailer of Jab Harry Met Sejal, we hear Harry advise Sejal, “Look Sejal a time will come when you have to leave, just don’t look back,” and guess what happened? She disobeyed him and turned back just to get one last glance of him, before she starts missing him.

Later we hear a bubbly Sejal jokingly reply, “I’m not the kind of woman, who would ditch her fiancé to run away with my tour guide.” Well, Sejal you really think that the fact that you are engaged is enough to stop him from stealing your heart? Go watch DDLJ, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Chalte Chalte and Dil Toh Pagal Hai!

