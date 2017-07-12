Jab Harry Met Sejal Butterfly song teaser: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma’s flirting is the highlight. Watch video

Jab Harry Met Sejal Butterfly song teaser: We cannot get over Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s camaraderie. Jab Harry Met Sejal Butterfly song teaser: We cannot get over Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s camaraderie.

After making us dance to some classic disco tunes with “Beech Beech Mein”, Jab Harry Met Sejal makers have released the teaser of the upcoming song, “Butterfly”, which is a Punjabi number perfect for celebrating love. Looking at the background of the song, it seems that Bosco Martis, the choreographer, has given a Baisakhi touch to it and hence we see Anushka in a Punjabi kudi avatar and Shah Rukh, for the first time ever in his 25 years of career, in a Sardar look. In the teaser, we see Anushka flattered by Shah Rukh’s looks and we are sure, a lot of the female fans of SRK are going to be in the same situation.

Now, the song seems to have been shot in Punjab. So, how did Harry (character of Shah Rukh) and Sejal (played by Anushka) come to Punjab from Paris? Well, that is something we would have to figure out at the theatres when the film will release. Meanwhile, we are excited to know more about the song “Butterfly”. And what we cannot miss about the teaser is Anushka and Shah Rukh’s relationship, which comes across as a healthy flirting. But isn’t Anushka engaged as it is her ring that she is searching for in the film? Well, Shah Rukh’s film is definitely leaving us with a lot of questions and puzzles but we are sure on August 4, we will be happy with the answers when the film releases.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the music of the film has been given by Pritam Chakraborty. While “Beech Beech Mein” had taken us back to “It’s The Time To Disco”, “Butterfly” reminds us of Veer Zaara’s number on the festival of Lohri.

