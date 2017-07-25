Jab Harry Met Sejal Butterfly song making video: Shah Rukh Khan gets ‘khulla’ in Punjab’s khet, adds romance and fun to the song

Butterfly song starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma has been shot in Punjab. Butterfly song starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma has been shot in Punjab.

Jab Harry Met Sejal’s Butterfly song is a celebration of love in proper Punjabi manner. And when it is romance, you can trust Shah Rukh completely to bring out his best, and charm you yet again. The makers of the film have released a making video of Butterfly, in which while director Imtiaz Ali speaks about the significance of the place where they have shot the song, Shah Rukh is having the time of his life. We can hear him saying that he can express differently every time he sees fields of Punjab. Well, it is completely a Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge throwback for his fans.

But sadly, we are not going to see SRK strike his favorite pose. But in the behind the scene video, SRK could not help himself but pose with his arms stretched with a group of girls. The making video also makes us wonder if this is the song that will change the track of the film.

Talking about the song, Anushka Sharma said that this song might urge people to dance in the theaters and throw money at the screen. It would be fun to watch that happen yet again.

Meanwhile, both the actors are pretty busy with promotions of the film. After taking time off from his busy schedule, Shah Rukh has come back to India after spending some quality time in Los Angeles. The actor would launch his next song called Hawayein soon, and he has promised to share another surprise. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Jab Harry Met Sejal will release on August 4.

