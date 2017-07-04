Jab Harry Met Sejal song Beech Beech Mein is not a party anthem, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma could’ve done better

Before the release of song ‘Beech Beech Mein’, it was being compared with Shah Rukh Khan’s previous hit, ‘It’s The Time To Disco’. Before the release of song ‘Beech Beech Mein’, it was being compared with Shah Rukh Khan’s previous hit, ‘It’s The Time To Disco’.

When the trailer teaser of Jab Harry Met Sejal song “Beech Beech Mein” surfaced on our computers and television screens, we wondered if Shah Rukh Khan is all set to recreate the magic of his earlier chartbuster song “Its The Time To Disco” from his film, Kal Ho Na Ho. But now that the song is out, we would say – NO! In fact, the song which promised to make us put on our dancing shoes not only failed to give us the feels but it was also hard to play through the entire duration of its video. Now you may blame it on the dullness of lyrics, lack of energy of the lead actors or Arijit Singh’s voice which might hit your emotional chords but this time, it definitely fails to keep the crowd grooving. In one line – we are disappointed!

With the talents like, music composer Pritam, singers, Arijit Singh, Shalmali Kholgade and Shefali Alvares and lyricist, Irshad Kamil coming together, we sure were expecting a chartbuster. But all our hopes went down the drain as it failed to impress us in terms of audio quality. The only surviving element of this sinking boat are some stills which portray the sizzling chemistry between Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan. For the director of the film, Imtiaz Ali, 51-year-old SRK might have danced really well, but for us, we have seen him do better. If you recall his various dance numbers starting from “Mehendi Lagaa Ke Rakhna” (Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge), “Le Gayi Le Gayi” (Dil Toh Pagal Hai) to “Lungi Dance” (Chennai Express), they all gave us memorable hook steps which we could probably do while sleep walking too. If you ask any millennial, we are sure, they would agree that the song lacks the feel.

The makers of Jab Harry Met Sejal have released two songs of the film, “Radha” and “Beech Beech Mein” until now. And we already know about the “Rain” song which will soon be out too. We just hope this one does not fail to impress us and do not deviate from the mood of the song.

