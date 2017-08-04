Jab Harry Met Sejal audience reactions: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma film struggles to win hearts in second half

Jab Harry Met Sejal audience reactions: Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s film lost it’s plot in the second half. Jab Harry Met Sejal audience reactions: Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s film lost it’s plot in the second half.

One of the most awaited films of the year, Imtiaz Ali’s directorial Jab Harry Met Sejal starring Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan has finally released. Many people, mostly SRK fans poured into cinema halls to watch the film. We asked those who troopied in atch the first few shows, and here’s what they had to say.

“Itni acchhi nahi thi yaar (It was that great!),” said one SRK fan. However, major lot of people who turned up, said that they loved the first half of the film, but the plot was lost in the second half. One such viewer said, “I would’ve loved Jab Harry Met Sejal if it didn’t have the second half.”

A young couple who watched the film told us, “It was yet another Imtiaz Ali film, really. Was expecting something totally different, but this is what was expected from JHMS.”

“Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma have acted really well, both of them are the only highlights in the film. Ofcourse the film is good looking and the cinematography is great. All the countries in the film are shown very well too,” said another viewer.

An elderly gentleman who watched Jab Harry Met Sejal said, “The film was okay. It isn’t as bad as the reviews I read on the internet. It is a delighting story, with lovely performances by Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka. I really like Imtiaz Ali’s vision.”

A couple of college students walked in to watch the film too. They told us, “The first half was great, the second half could be missed. But you don’t want to miss it because it is a film you expect to be better. The songs are good, some of them.”

