Anushka Sharma on Bollywood’s nepotism debate: Everyone’s experiences are different, we all have to respect and value that

Every day is a different day and when it comes to the tinsel town, things move on fast. But looks like the nepotism debate just doesn’t seem to fizzle down anytime sooner. After Jab Harry Met Sejal trailer launch today, during a media interaction, director Imtiaz Ali and actor Anushka Sharma were asked to comment on the resurfaced nepotism controversy, and how they feel since both of them are ‘outsiders’ too.

To this, Imtiaz Ali said, “All three of us (Imtiaz Ali himself, Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan) here are ‘outsiders’, so if there was any ‘bhai-bhatijabaaz’ (nepotism) against us then we wouldn’t be here at all! I can say this quite confidently about myself that I am here because of all the love and affection of the existing film industry, at that time. To me this is the only place I belong. I don’t see it (nepotism), I don’t know about Anushka.”

Anushka too spoke on this, and maintained that different people have different experiences in the industry, and that she hasn’t really faced any difference because she is not from the industry. She said, “Like what he (Imtiaz Ali) said, we are here, and have reached where we are, within the industry. I personally was launched by the Yash Raj banner, and they’ve recognised talent before anything else. This (nepotism) was not even something I thought of when I came in the industry. But everybody’s experiences are different, and we all have to respect and value that.”

When the scribe asked if bullying on stage (in reference to Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan’s ‘Nepotism Rocks!’ comment) is right, to which Imtiaz Ali said that if it has happened, then it is wrong.

